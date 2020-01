DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) , the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, is selling sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth $500 million dollars, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The bank is marketing the paper with a profit rate equivalent to 90 basis points over mid-swaps, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)