First Abu Dhabi Bank starts marketing dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, with an initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, KFH Capital, NCB Capital Company, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated to arrange the issuance, which is due to complete later on Tuesday, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)