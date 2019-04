April 17 (Reuters) - Romanian First Bank, owned by U.S.-based private equity fund J.C. Flowers

* Says has bought Bank Leumi Romania for an undisclosed amount.

* Purchase is J.C. Flowers’ second acquisition in Romania in a year, after buying the Romanian unit of Greek Piraeus Bank.

* Says sale is pending approval from the central bank and the competition council. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)