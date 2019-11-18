Britain's FirstGroup gets second shareholder call to sell U.S. assets

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FirstGroup Plc's second-biggest shareholder on Monday urged the company to sell its U.S. operations, saying there were no synergies between the British bus and train operator's assets in the UK and the United States. [bit.ly/2XrE0RP ]

The statement from Coast Capital, which owns more than 10% of FirstGroup, comes directly after fellow shareholder and property baron Robert Tchenguiz echoed the same comments about the Aberdeen-based company. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)