#Financials
August 15, 2017 / 7:14 AM / in an hour

Israel's First International Bank Q2 profit rises, credit charges drop

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank by assets, reported on Tuesday a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher interest income and lower credit loss expenses.

* FIBI posted net profit of 151 million shekels ($42 million, up from 134 million a year earlier.

* Net interest income rose to 583 million shekels from 534 million.

* Expenses from credit losses slipped to 53 million shekels from 92 million.

* FIBI declared a dividend of 70 million shekels for the second quarter.

* The bank's tier I equity ratio to risk-weighted assets rose to 10.25 percent from 10.09 percent at the end of 2016.($1 = 3.5889 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

