FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 28, 2018 / 9:44 AM / a few seconds ago

Israel's First International Bank Q1 profit dips on salary expense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 28 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank by assets, on Monday reported a 17.5 percent fall in first-quarter profit mainly due to a one-time salary expense.

* FIBI posted quarterly net profit of 137 million shekels ($38 million), compared with 166 million a year earlier.

* Excluding one-time items, FIBI reported net profit of 169 million shekels versus 138 million in the same period last year.

* The bank incurred a non-recurring payroll expense of 45 million shekels and another expense of 24 million shekels for efficiency measures, the bank said.

* Its Tier 1 capital ratio edged down to 10.07 percent in March from 10.38 percent at the end of 2017.

* Net interest income rose to 584 million shekels from 562 million a year earlier while expenses from credit losses slipped to 27 million shekels from 34 million.

* ($1 = 3.56 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.