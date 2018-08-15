FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 15, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's First International Bank Q2 profit up, declares dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank by assets, on Wednesday reported a 45 percent growth in second-quarter net profit and said it would pay a 100 million shekel dividend.

* FIBI posted quarterly net profit of 219 million shekels ($59 million), compared with 151 million a year earlier.

* Excluding one-time items, FIBI reported net profit of 193 million shekels versus 151 million in the same period last year.

* Its Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.1 percent in June, down from 10.38 percent at the end of 2017.

* Net interest income rose to 615 million shekels from 583 million a year earlier while expenses from credit losses edged up to 54 million shekels from 53 million.

* ($1 = 3.6835 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.