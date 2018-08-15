Israel's First International Bank Q2 profit up, declares dividend

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank by assets, on Wednesday reported a 45 percent growth in second-quarter net profit and said it would pay a 100 million shekel dividend.

* FIBI posted quarterly net profit of 219 million shekels ($59 million), compared with 151 million a year earlier.

* Excluding one-time items, FIBI reported net profit of 193 million shekels versus 151 million in the same period last year.

* Its Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.1 percent in June, down from 10.38 percent at the end of 2017.

* Net interest income rose to 615 million shekels from 583 million a year earlier while expenses from credit losses edged up to 54 million shekels from 53 million.

* ($1 = 3.6835 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)