First Quantum worker dies at Cobre Panama project

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Monday a worker died and another was injured at its Cobre Panama project.
The company said the worker died after he fell during the construction of an electrical transmission line at the facility area. The second worker was also injured in the same incident, said First Quantum, which has started an internal investigation.
Cobre Panama is a large open-pit copper development project in Panama.
Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila