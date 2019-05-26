Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 26, 2019 / 12:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

First Sensor says in advanced takeover talks with TE Connectivity

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s First Sensor AG said on Sunday it is in advanced talks with connector and sensor maker TE Connectivity Ltd regarding a takeover.

The company, which makes electronic sensors used in the industrial, medical and automotive sectors, said it has received a legally non-binding expression of interest with an indicative offer price of about 28 euros ($31.37) per share, adding that it is examining its options.

First Sensor said it cannot predict whether TE Connectivity will make a takeover offer.

TE Connectivity did not respond to a Reuters request seeking comment. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

