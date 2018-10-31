FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 31, 2018 / 3:31 PM / in an hour

Germany’s First Sensor prepares for potential sale -sources

Arno Schuetze, Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s First Sensor is preparing for a potential sale as its largest owner Deutsche Private Equity (DPE) readies an exit from the maker of electronic sensors used in industrial, medical and mobility products, people close to the matter said.

First Sensor is a diversified maker of optical, pressure radiation and temperature sensors used across for pattern recognition tasks in a range of industrial, medical, and autonomous driving markets.

DPE is considering options for First Sensor after receiving inbound interest for the company, in which it first invested in 2011, the sources said, adding that DPE was expected to shortly hire a financial advisor for the deal.

Any buyer of DPE’s 36 percent stake would have to make a takeover offer for the whole company, whose market capitalisation stood at 150 million euros ($169.83 million) on Wednesday.

First Sensor and DPE declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Additional reporting by Kane Wu and Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.