Germany’s First Sensor prepares for potential sale -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s First Sensor is preparing for a potential sale as its largest owner Deutsche Private Equity (DPE) readies an exit from the maker of electronic sensors used in industrial, medical and mobility products, people close to the matter said.

First Sensor is a diversified maker of optical, pressure radiation and temperature sensors used across for pattern recognition tasks in a range of industrial, medical, and autonomous driving markets.

DPE is considering options for First Sensor after receiving inbound interest for the company, in which it first invested in 2011, the sources said, adding that DPE was expected to shortly hire a financial advisor for the deal.

Any buyer of DPE’s 36 percent stake would have to make a takeover offer for the whole company, whose market capitalisation stood at 150 million euros ($169.83 million) on Wednesday.

First Sensor and DPE declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8832 euros)