UPDATE 1-Electronic sensor group First Sensor prepares for potential sale -sources

By Arno Schuetze and Liana B. Baker

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - First Sensor, which makes electronic sensors used in industrial, medical and driverless cars, is being prepared for a potential sale by its main owner Deutsche Private Equity (DPE), people close to the matter said.

DPE is considering options for First Sensor after receiving interest in the company, in which it first invested in 2011, the sources said. The sources also said that DPE was expected to hire a financial adviser for the deal shortly.

First Sensor’s shares surged on the prospect of a possible sale and were up about 17 percent at one stage on Wednesday.

Any buyer of DPE’s 36 percent stake would have to make a takeover offer for the whole company, whose market capitalisation stood at 150 million euros ($169.83 million) on Wednesday.

First Sensor and DPE declined to comment.

Several Chinese companies have signalled they would be keen to buy First Sensor, the people said.

But they also said the company’s activities in the defence sector as well as its U.S. business would be likely attract interest from German and U.S. regulators and possibly scupper a such deal.

DPE is expected to sound out First Sensor’s rivals such as TE Connectivity and Molex Electronic Technologies as potential buyers, they said.

First Sensor has a number of rivals in the new market for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors, which have potential to be the “eyes” of driverless cars. It also makes cameras for current generation advanced automotive collision detection systems.

Other LiDAR players include auto parts suppliers Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, chipmakers Infineon Technologies AG and Texas Instruments and specialist sensor makers Velodyne and Quanergy, among others. Some of these companies are First Sensor customers.

The company reiterated earlier this month that it expects to generate revenue of between 150 and 160 million euros this year, and an EBIT margin of 7 to 9 percent.

Half of its sales come from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with 80 percent from Europe, 10 percent from North America and 10 percent in Asia, according to company filings.