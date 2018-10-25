FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

First Solar cuts 2018 earnings and sales outlook; shares slide

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc lowered its earnings and sales forecasts for the year on Thursday, citing lower-than-expected sales of its solar panels, higher costs to ramp up manufacturing and the shift of a project sale into next year.

The company’s share slid 6.5 percent in after-hours trading following the announcement.

The U.S. solar panel producer said it expects earnings per share of $1.40 to $1.60, down from a prior view of $1.50 to $1.90. The sales forecast was lowered to a range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, from a previous view of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Leslie Adler)

