FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 3, 2018 / 12:06 AM / in 21 hours

Bankrupt FirstEnergy unit aims to cut contracts with $1 bln in costs

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A bankrupt subsidiary of utility FirstEnergy Corp could save more than $1 billion by shedding contracts to operate a power-generation unit at a coal plant in Pennsylvania, according to court papers filed on Sunday.

“Even considering various restructuring options, there is no realistic scenario in which the debtors can continue to perform under the lease agreements and not experience debilitating losses,” FirstEnergy Generation LLC President Donald Moul said in the papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GrAz8J

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.