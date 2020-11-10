FirstEnergy's chief legal officer, GC exit as bribery scandal continues

Amid scrutiny over its alleged role in a bribery scandal that has rocked the Buckeye State, Ohio electric utility FirstEnergy is refusing to say more about the departures of its top legal officers, whose exits it disclosed to regulators on Sunday.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the utility said Robert Reffner, its senior vice president and chief legal officer, and Ebony Yeboah-Amankwah, its vice president, general counsel and chief ethics officer, were “separated from” the company, effective that day.

