Bankruptcy judge must redo FirstEnergy rulings, solicit FERC input – 6th Circuit

The judge presiding over FirstEnergy Solutions’ Chapter 11 reorganization must reconsider last year’s rulings that allowed the company to withdraw from a cost-sharing agreement with the Ohio Valley Electric Corp (OVEC) and to stop buying renewable-energy credits, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alan Koschik had primary, though not exclusive, jurisdiction over the fate of FES’ contracts, which had been approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

