7th Circuit affirms 25-year sentence for Florida man in massive fake loan scheme

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected a bid to reduce the 25-year sentence of the founder of a failed Orlando bank for his role in defrauding a Milwaukee investment firm of $179 million by selling it fake loans.

In a decision on Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel said the sentence for defendant Nikesh Patel was not unreasonable, even though his co-schemer in the fraud, Timothy Fisher, will serve just 10 years. Patel pocketed more of the money stolen in the scheme, created fake loan documents used for the fraud, and unlike Fisher, tried to flee the country hours before his sentencing, Circuit Judge Joel Flaum wrote in the opinion.

