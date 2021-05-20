Schroders joins investor rebellion over FirstGroup deal

May 20 (Reuters) - FirstGroup’s second-biggest investor Schroders said on Thursday it plans to vote against the British company’s $4.6 billion sale of the North American bus businesses to private equity firm EQT, joining top investor Coast Capital in opposing the deal.

“After careful consideration of the merits of the proposed sale of First Student and First Transit, we have the intention of voting against the deal as it stands, as we believe it undervalues these businesses,” a Schroders spokesperson said. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)