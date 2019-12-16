FirstGroup looking at options for U.S. contract units

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Bus and train operator FirstGroup Plc said on Monday it was exploring options, including a potential sale, for its North American contract businesses which include the First Student school bus service and First Transit transportation service.

Two major shareholders had last month called on the British firm to sell its U.S. assets as part of a portfolio overhaul, which already includes the planned sale of North American intercity bus service Greyhound. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)