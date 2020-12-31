Transport firm FirstGroup sells three Greyhound facilities for $137 million

FILE PHOTO: Commuters board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

(Reuters) - British transport operator FirstGroup Plc said on Thursday it had sold three properties related to its Greyhound bus service for $137 million as it looks to cut costs from the struggling U.S. intercity business.

The company sold a garage and customer terminal facility in Los Angeles, California, and two other facilities in Denver, Colorado, FirstGroup said, adding that it had booked a profit of roughly $100 million from the sales.