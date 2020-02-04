Property investor Robert Tchenguiz raises stake in FirstGroup to over 6%

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Iranian-born property investor Robert Tchenguiz raised his stake in FirstGroup on Monday, months after forcing the British transport firm to sell its U.S. assets as part of a portfolio overhaul.

Tchenguiz now owns a 6.09% stake in the company, up from 5.08%.

Tchenguiz with Coast Capital Management, FirstGroup’s second biggest investor with a 10% holding, called for the sale in November, saying Aberdeen-based FirstGroup’s U.S. assets had no synergies with its operations at home, which include a bus and rail division.

FirstGroup said in December it was exploring options including a potential sale for its North American contract businesses, which could result in it exiting the country. It put up its North American intercity bus service, Greyhound, for sale last year.