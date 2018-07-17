FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Britain's FirstGroup considering all options to boost value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - FirstGroup is considering all options to boost its value, the struggling bus and rail operator said on Tuesday.

“The board is examining all appropriate means to mobilise the considerable value inherent in the group, and to deliver shareholder value,” Chairman Wolfhart Hause said in a statement ahead of its AGM on Tuesday.

The bus and rail operator said overall trading performance in the first quarter of the year was in line with the plans it outlined in May. The company replaced its CEO in May after profit fell 5 percent last year and it was forced to cut its outlook for this year. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

