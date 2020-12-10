FirstGroup posts half-year loss as travel curbs continue to hurt

Dec 10 (Reuters) - British transport operator FirstGroup Plc swung to an adjusted pretax half-year loss on Thursday, hurt by continued pressure on its UK rail and bus divisions as restrictions related to the pandemic prolonged the travel slump.

The company, which ferries millions of passengers in buses and trains, said adjusted pretax loss was 73.3 million pounds ($97.80 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, from a profit of 19.9 million pounds a year ago.