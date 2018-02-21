FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Earnings Season
February 21, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

FirstGroup sees earnings "slightly" lower hit by weather, competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup downgraded its forecast for annual core earnings after its U.S. coach and bus services were affected by severe snowstorms in January and increased competition.

The company, which operates trains in the UK and yellow school buses in the U.S., guided that adjusted earnings per share (EPS) would be “slightly reduced” but said that there was no change to management’s forecast for “substantial cash generation” for the year.

Reuters data showed analysts had expected FirstGroup to post EPS of 12.7 pence for the twelve months ended March 31 2018 before the announcement on Wednesday.

Snowstorms in January plus driver shortages affected the performance of its school bus unit in the U.S., while competition from airlines dragged on its Greyhound bus services, the company said. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.