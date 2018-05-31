FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FirstGroup replaces CEO after disappointing year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup replaced its chief executive after what its chairman called a disappointing year and said it was putting its Greyhound bus business in the U.S. under review.

FirstGroup, which rejected two approaches from a private equity firm earlier this year, reported a 5 percent fall in adjusted pretax profit to 197 million pounds ($262 million) for the year to March 31, slightly behind a consensus forecast.

The bus and rail operator said its CEO Tim O’Toole would be replaced by Wolfhart Hauser, who becomes executive chairman, on Thursday and Matthew Gregory, who takes on a chief operating officer role in addition to his duties as chief finance officer.

$1 = 0.7511 pounds Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

