RPT-Greyhound-owner FirstGroup says looking to sell

May 30 (Reuters) - Rail and bus operator FirstGroup said on Thursday it was looking to sell its U.S. coach service Greyhound and is also looking at ways to separate its UK First Bus operations from the group.

The company, which reported a smaller loss for 2018 but has been under pressure from its second largest shareholder to make strategic changes, also said it had concerns with the current balance of risk and reward being offered by its UK rail franchise.

“Any future commitments to UK rail will need to have an appropriate balance of potential risks and rewards for our shareholders,” the company added. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)