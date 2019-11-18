FirstGroup stakeholder urges bus operator to sell U.S. operations

Nov 18 (Reuters) - FirstGroup Plc’s largest individual shareholder has urged the British train and bus operator to sell its U.S. operations and make its plans clear around separating core businesses.

Robert Tchenguiz, who holds an economic interest of 4.7% in London-listed FirstGroup, said here he would seek a shareholder meeting as soon as possible.

FirstGroup was not immediately available for comment.

The Aberdeen-based company said on Thursday it was in talks with bidders for its U.S. intercity service Greyhound. It had put up the business for sale earlier this year, partly due to growing competition from low-cost airlines. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)