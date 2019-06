June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FirstGroup plc said on Tuesday Coast Capital’s proposal to appoint seven of its board nominees was not in its “best interests”, days after the company put its iconic North American bus line Greyhound for sale.

Coast Capital, which owns a stake of around 10% in the company, in May requested a shareholder meeting to consider its proposal. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)