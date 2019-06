June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FirstGroup plc said on Tuesday its shareholders had rejected top shareholder Coast Capital’s proposals to appoint a new chief executive and overhaul its board.

Bowing to investor pressure, FirstGroup last month put its iconic North American bus line Greyhound up for sale and said it would spin off its UK First Bus business. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)