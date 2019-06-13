First Merchants settles red-lining complaint with Justice Department

The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement with Indiana’s First Merchants Bank over allegations that it engaged in illegal red-lining, the practice of excluding predominantly African-American neighborhoods from its services.

Announced by the Justice Department on Thursday, the settlement calls for the bank to spend about $1.6 million on loan subsidies and community outreach and open a branch and a loan office in a majority-black neighborhood in the Indianapolis area. The deal requires court approval.

