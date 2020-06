JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand said on Thursday its full-year profits were likely to be more than 20% lower than in 2019, due to a spike in bad debts and falling revenues.

The bank expects its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the year to June 30 to decline significantly from the 497.2 cents it reported last year. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Alexander Winning)