September 6, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's FirstRand FY profit up 12 pct, beats forecasts

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s largest lender FirstRand beat estimates with a 12 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, helped by income and deposit fees.

Headline earnings per share (EPS) came in at 473 cents in the year though to the end of June, above the 465 cents forecast in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Headline EPS, which strips out certain one-off items, is the main profit measure in South Africa. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)

