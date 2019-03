JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s FirstRand said on Tuesday its profit in the six months to Dec. 31 rose by 6 percent.

The lender said its basic and diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) stood at 237.9 cents ($0.1915), compared to 224.2 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 14.3069 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)