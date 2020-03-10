UPDATE 1-S.Africa's FirstRand reports 5% rise in HY profit

(Adds details, quote)

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - FirstRand said on Thursday normalised half-year profits rose by 5%, but the lender warned the impact of a rapidly deteriorating economy in South Africa was becoming evident across its customer base.

South Africa’s economy, which has for some time been characterised by stagnant growth, high unemployment and rising living costs, tipped into recession in the fourth quarter of last year.

FirstRand, seen as a bellwether for South Africa’s economic health, as it runs the country’s largest retail bank, reported a spike of 18% in its credit impairment charge.

“As a large systemic financial services group, FirstRand is not immune to the serious macroeconomic challenges facing South Africa, and the damaging impact of ever declining GDP growth is becoming evident in all of the group’s customer segments,” Chief Executive Alan Pullinger said in a statement.

The bank’s headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 249.4 cents ($0.1572) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared to 237.9 cents a year earlier.

The figure was normalised to exclude 2.3 billion rand in after-tax profit earned in the prior year from the sale of a credit card portfolio.

The bank’s South African retail operation grew normalised earnings by 5%, a better performance than peers Standard Bank and Nedbank, but a substantial slowdown in earnings growth compared to 2018, when they rose by 13%.

It said growth in credit impairments struck mostly in unsecured retail advances and to a smaller degree in commercial lending.

“The macroeconomic environment deteriorated more rapidly than anticipated, particularly in late 2019 and the velocity of this deterioration could not be immediately captured by FNB’s origination scorecards and collections processes,” it added.

Although the necessary adjustments had been made, these would probably only have an impact in the next financial year, it added. ($1=15.8616 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)