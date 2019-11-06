Veterinary platform FirstVet raises 18.5 mln euro in round led by OMERS Ventures

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swedish online veterinary platform FirstVet said on Wednesday it had raised 18.5 million euros ($20.6 million) in a series B funding round led by the venture capital arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS.

FirstVet, which offers video consultations with veterinarians to pet owners, said venture capital firm Creandum was also participating in the financing round.

FirstVet, which is present in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Britain, said it planned to use the funds to expand to new markets such as the United States, Germany and France.

It has more than 200,000 registered users and 150 veterinarians on the platform.

“FirstVet is already conquering the Scandinavian and UK markets and we’re thrilled to continue to be part of their journey,” Staffan Helgesson, General Partner at Spotify-backer Creandum, said in a statement.

Including the financing round announced on Wednesday, FirstVet has in total raised 24.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)