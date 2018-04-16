FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 16, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Fish farmer Marine Harvest' plan to produce salmon on a bulk vessel rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* The Norwegian Fisheries Directorate has rejected Marine Harvest application for six development licenses in relation to the “the Vessel” (“Skipet”) concept, an experimental fish farm design to produce salmon, the regulator said in a statement

* The application was sent in June 2016 and the Directorate apologize for a slow process

* Marine Harvest’ initial plan (before rejection) was to convert a scrapped bulk carrier to a closed fish farm where the tanks was used for salmon production, total six tanks with about 158,000 salmons in each tank

* To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures

Source text (only in Norwegian): file:///C:/Users/u8018554/Downloads/utviklingstillatelse-avslag- marineharvestnorway.pdf

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.