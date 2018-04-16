Fish farmer Marine Harvest' plan to produce salmon on a bulk vessel rejected

April 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* The Norwegian Fisheries Directorate has rejected Marine Harvest application for six development licenses in relation to the “the Vessel” (“Skipet”) concept, an experimental fish farm design to produce salmon, the regulator said in a statement

* The application was sent in June 2016 and the Directorate apologize for a slow process

* Marine Harvest’ initial plan (before rejection) was to convert a scrapped bulk carrier to a closed fish farm where the tanks was used for salmon production, total six tanks with about 158,000 salmons in each tank

* To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures

