Fishbrain raises $13.5 million in funding round led by B Capital Group

STOCKHOLM, March 7 (Reuters) - Stockholm-based Fishbrain, the company behind a widely popular social network for sport fishing, said on Wednesday it had raised $13.5 million in a series B funding round led by venture capital firm B Capital Group to boost staffing and speed up user growth.

* SoftBank Ventures Korea and existing investors Northzone and Industrifonden also participated in the financing round

* Fishbrain will use the capital to double staff to 60 people this year, accelerate user growth and build out its digital platform for sport fishing further

* Fishbrain says its social network has over 5 million users

* “Social networks have evolved toward depth over breadth and Fishbrain has proven the ability to deeply engage a passionate community around the world’s biggest hobby – sport fishing,” B Capital partner Gavin Teo said in a statement

* Including the new funding, Fishbrain has raised $28 million in total (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)