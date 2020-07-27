Westlaw News
July 27, 2020 / 11:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Plaintiffs can cast a wider net in fishermen's class action over oil spill - 9th Circ

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A pipeline operator must face an expanded class action lawsuit by fishermen who blame the company for losses following its role in a 2015 oil spill in California after a federal appeals court canned on Monday the operator’s bid to reverse the class’ widening.

A two-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Plains denied Plains All American Pipeline’s challenge of a lower court order acquiescing to include plaintiffs from a broader geographical area, who are looking at a sixfold increase in damages, up to $185.6 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/305eCVd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below