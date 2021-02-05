Gardening tools maker Fiskars' Q4 helped by stay-at-home sales

(Adds details, sales, outlook)

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finland’s Fiskars reported growth in fourth-quarter sales and profits on Friday as the gardening and kitchen tools manufacturer continued to benefit from consumers staying at home across its markets.

Net sales gained 1.7% to 313 million euros from a year earlier as online sales grew, company said, while earnings per share rose to 0.30 euros from 0.26 euros.

“Visibility continues to be low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is profoundly impacting consumers’ lives in terms of changes in for example disposable income, purchasing choices and consumer behaviour,” the company said.

Over the past six months, however, people under lockdown have invested more on their homes while good weather conditions prolonged the gardening season in Europe and North America.

Fiskars said it expected 2021 EBITA to be lower than in 2020 but above 110 million euros as the company adapts to changes brought by the pandemic. (Reporting by Essi Lehto and Tarmo Virki; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)