Fisker says has tentative deal for Magna to build its electric SUV in Austria

DETROIT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Fisker Inc, which recently announced plans to go public through a merger with a so-called blank-check company, said on Friday it has a tentative deal for Canadian auto supplier Magna International Inc to build its Ocean electric SUV.

Fisker said in a statement that it expects to reach a definitive agreement “in the next few months” to have Magna Steyr start production of the Fisker Ocean as early as the fourth quarter of 2022.

Magna officials could not immediately be reached to comment. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Sandra Maler)