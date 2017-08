The fitness tracker maker Fitbit Inc on Friday urged a judge not to further delay its patent infringement lawsuit against insolvent rival Jawbone, accusing the entity holding the latter's assets of trying to run out the clock on the case.

Fitbit asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California to deny a request by the entity AliphCom ABC to push back discovery deadlines in the case.

