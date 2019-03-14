Fitbit replaces auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers with Grant Thornton

March 14 (Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc has dismissed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP after a review of its fees and appointed Grant Thornton LLP, the company said in a regulatory bit.ly/2T4Jpuj filing on Thursday.

Fitbit said it had no disagreements with PwC on any accounting matter.

In a regulatory filing earlier this month, Fitbit disclosed it did not maintain effective controls over the accuracy of invoicing gross revenue in the last two fiscal years.