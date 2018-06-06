FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fitbit CFO quits to join autonomous vehicle startup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc said Chief Financial Officer William Zerella will leave the company next week to become the finance chief of an autonomous vehicle technology startup.

The company named Chief Accounting Officer Ronald Kisling to succeed Zerella, who joined Fitbit in 2014.

Fitbit’s core wearable fitness trackers business has been falling as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung, that are relatively new entries in the wearable market, but control a large and loyal customer base in electronics.

Fitbit closed at $6.25 on Tuesday — a steep fall from its $20 listing price in 2015. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

