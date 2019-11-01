Hot Stocks
November 1, 2019 / 1:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Alphabet's Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 bln

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will buy wearable device maker Fitbit Inc for $2.1 billion, as the search giant looks to enter the fast-growing market for fitness trackers and smartwatches.

Fitbit said on Friday it had been offered $7.35 per share in cash, a premium of about 19% to the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Fitbit shares have gained more than 40% since Reuters exclusively reported on Monday that Google had made an offer for the maker of the popular colourful fitness trackers.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below