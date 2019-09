The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a win for Fitbit on three patents related to the use of light to detect and measure physiological data.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Valencell Inc, which licenses its PerfecTek sensors for use in wearable devices, had sued San Francisco-based Fitbit in 2016 for infringement of the patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n5KQhO