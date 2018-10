Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported a slight rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by its aggressive push into the smartwatch market.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $2.1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 29, from $113.4 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $393.6 million from $392.5 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)