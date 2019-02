Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by its aggressive push into the smartwatch market.

The company reported a profit of $15.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $45.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $571.2 million from $570.8 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)