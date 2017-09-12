Fitch Affirms 2 Sberbank European Subsidiaries; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sberbank Switzerland at 'BBB-' (SBS) and Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU) at 'BB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The banks' IDRs and Support Ratings reflect Fitch's view that they are likely to be supported by their ultimate parent, Sberbank of Russia (SBRF, BBB-/Stable/bbb-), in case of need. SBRF's Long-Term IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength, reflected in its 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR), and are also underpinned by potential state support from Russia (BBB-/Stable). Fitch's view on the probability of support for SBRF's subsidiaries is based on: (i) the strategic commitment of SBRF to support its European subsidiaries in line with its strategy of international business development; (ii) a strong track record of SBRF providing capital and funding support to date (particularly to SBEU); (iii) full ownership and common branding; (iv) high level of managerial and operational integration between the parent and the subsidiaries (particularly for SBS); (v) high reputational risks for SBRF from any potential default of its subsidiaries given the parent's presence in international markets; and (vi) the subsidiaries' small size relative to the parent, limiting the cost of any potential support. The equalisation of SBS and SBRF's ratings takes into account the subsidiary's high integration with the parent; limited operational independence; and its role in providing complimentary services to core group clients. The one-notch differential between the Long-Term IDRs of SBEU and SBRF reflects SBEU's somewhat lower integration, higher operational independence and lesser reliance on the parent in terms of funding and business origination compared with SBS. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The affirmation of SBEU's VR at 'b+' reflects limited changes to the bank's credit profile over the last 12 months. The VR continues to reflect SBEU's modest franchise and limited pricing power; legacy asset quality problems and sluggish performance. Positively, the VR reflects SBEU's sound funding and liquidity profiles and adequate core capitalisation. At end-1Q17, non-performing loans (NPLs, loans 90 days overdue plus otherwise impaired loans), equaled a high 12% of gross loans. SBEU's largest high risk exposure is EUR230 million (16% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC)) loan to a weak Croatian-based food retailer, which is currently undergoing restructuring. According to management, risks relating to this exposure will be covered by SBRF (the group's total exposure to this borrower exceeds EUR1 billion), which would either take this exposure on its balance sheet or provide additional capital support to SBEU to cover the losses. Excluding this exposure, the origination of new NPLs has been limited in recent years and the remaining NPLs are rather granular legacy loans. Loan concentrations are high, although SBEU's 20 largest corporate loans (1.8x FCC at end-1Q17) are of adequate quality, in Fitch's view, as these are exposed either to CEE majors or relatively strong Russia-related businesses. SBEU's capitalisation is reasonable as expressed by a high 15.5% FCC ratio at end-2016. EUR320 million of loss-absorbing subordinated debt from SBRF equals to a further 4% of risk-weighted assets. Fitch expects capital adequacy to remain stable in the next few years, given moderate anticipated loan growth (it was close to zero in 2016-1H17). However, capital ratios should be viewed in the context of the modest coverage of NPLs with impairment provisions (42% at end-1Q17). Fitch estimates that the bank could potentially increase loan impairment reserves by around EUR500 million (5.5% of gross loans) covering NPLs by about 90%, while still maintaining a double-digit FCC ratio. Weak profitability is another drag on SBEU's capital position. SBEU's pre-impairment performance is under pressure from weak (albeit gradually improving) operating efficiency and thin margins that are dampened by a low interest rate environment and a high portion of low-yielding liquid assets. SBEU's recurring pre-impairment profit equaled just 1.2% of gross loans in 2016 and is unlikely to improve in the near term. Therefore if credit risks exceed 1%, which is possible in the downside of the credit cycle, the bank's net performance may become loss-making, making it dependent on capital support from the parent to maintain capital ratios. Funding and liquidity is a rating strength. SBEU pursues a self-funding strategy and is 71% customer funded at end-1H17. Reliance on parent funding has reduced to 6% of total liabilities over recent years (including the EUR320 million subordinated borrowing). The liquidity buffer was substantial at EUR3.6 billion, which is sufficient to repay all wholesale funding due in 2H17 and 2018, and still cover around 27% of customer funding with remaining liquid assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS Any rating action on the support-driven ratings of both banks is likely to mirror that on the parent bank. SBEU's IDRs could be upgraded to the level of SBRF, eliminating the one-notch difference, in the event of (i) significantly higher integration with the parent; (ii) an increase in the proportion of business devoted to servicing core group clients; and (iii) an extended track record of profitable operations, reinforcing the parent's long-term strategic commitment to its subsidiary. Both banks' support-driven IDRs are sensitive to a change in SBRF's support propensity, for example, in case of plans to dispose of either of the banks. Under this scenario, the notching between the parent and the subsidiaries may be widened. VR An upgrade of SBEU's VR would require an extended track record of stronger quality and performance. Conversely, a marked deterioration of SBEU's asset quality resulting in significant bottom-line losses could result in a downgrade. Fitch may assign a VR to SBS once it develops a more significant independent franchise and reduces the reliance on the parent in terms of funding and new business origination. The rating actions are as follows: SBEU Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' SBS Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analysts Artur Szeski (SBEU) Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Roman Kornev (SBS) Director +7 495 956 7016 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001