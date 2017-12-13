Fitch Affirms Aareal Bank AG's Public Sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' on WI's Pfandbriefe Transfer

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal; BBB+/Stable) public sector Pfandbriefe rating at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows Fitch's assessment of Aareal's public sector Pfandbriefe programme after the transfer of Westdeutsche Immobilienbank's (WI) cover assets and outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe to Aareal. The legal completion of the integration of WI's covered bond programme, which took place on 30 June 2017, led to an immediate merger of Aareal's and WI's public sector Pfandbrief programmes. As a result, WI's and Aareal's outstanding Pfandbriefe now rank pari passu and are secured jointly by one cover pool. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds is based on Aareal's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of two notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of five notches, two notches recovery uplift and the overcollateralisation (OC) Fitch relies upon of 16.5%, which provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 14.5%. The breakeven OC's main constituent remains the credit loss component of 9.4%, driven by the relatively high share of peripheral Europe exposure (6.9%) and the pool's high concentration, with 289 assets assigned to 141 final guarantors. The rating remains credit-linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as 56% of the cover assets are directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states (down from 77%). German municipal loans, for which Fitch has slightly higher loss expectations now account for 22% of the pool (from 1%), leading to a 30bp higher credit loss component. The cash flow valuation component of 4.7% has increased by 40bp, reflecting the new open foreign currency position of 2.2%. Assets and Pfandbriefe in the last analysis were all euro-denominated, but the cover pool now also includes Swiss franc (CHF) assets, creating vulnerability against depreciating CHF rates. This is partly off-set by a reduction in the programme`s open interest position through inclusion of floating assets. The asset disposal loss component of 0.7% underlines the well matched asset and liability profile, reflecting a minimal need for forced asset sales and reinvestment costs in case of temporary excess cash. RATING SENSITIVITIES Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal) public sector Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Aareal's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BB+' or below; or (ii) the combined number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the PCU is reduced from seven to four or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 14.5%; or (iv) the German sovereign is downgraded to 'AA+' or below. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement of 2% on a net present value basis, the programme could only achieve a one-notch recovery uplift. As a result, the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'A+', one notch above Aareal's IDR as adjusted by the IDR uplift. Contact: Primary Analyst Reber Acar Analyst +49 69 768076 129 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50 60311 Frankfurt/Main Secondary Analyst Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +49 69 768076 298 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768076 261 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds and CDOs of Public Entities (pub. 05 Jan 2017) here CLOs and Corporate CDOs Rating Criteria (pub. 09 Oct 2017) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 01 Dec 2017) here Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 30 Oct 2017) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Fitch’s Foreign-Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual Foreign-Exchange Exposures in Covered Bonds and Structured Finance – Excel File (pub. 30 Oct 2017) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria: Derivative Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Country Risk Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Sep 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses Rating Criteria (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 