Fitch Affirms Amundi at 'A+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based Amundi's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on Amundi's Long-Term IDR is Stable. These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global peer review of traditional investment managers. For more information on the peer review, refer to the commentary "Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Managers Global Peer Review" dated 7 June 2017. Amundi is the parent company of Amundi group, one of Europe's largest asset management companies established in 2010. It has a leading franchise in French and European fixed income products and sound franchises in other asset classes. In December 2016, Amundi announced that it has signed a binding agreement with UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, BBB/Stable) to acquire Pioneer Investments (Pioneer), UniCredit's investment management subsidiary (see 'Fitch Affirms Amundi at 'A+'/Stable on Pioneer Announcement', published 15 December 2016). Amundi is financing the EUR3,545 million transaction by using around EUR1.5 billion of excess cash, with a EUR1.4 billion capital increase and by issuing around EUR645 million in senior and subordinated debt, both completed in 2Q17. Following the capital increase, the shareholding of Credit Agricole (CA, A+/Stable), Amundi's parent, dropped to around 70% from around 75%. Amundi expects the transaction, which still requires regulatory and anti-trust approvals, to close by end-1H17 with operational integration completed by end-2018. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's standalone assessment of the company. The ratings reflect Amundi's leading domestic and growing international franchise, which is supported by continued access to strong distribution networks, and adequate net asset flows supporting average assets under management (AuM). The ratings also reflect Amundi's strong revenue generation, sound risk management, acceptable asset performance, low adjusted balance sheet leverage and Fitch's view that the Pioneer acquisition is on balance neutral to Amundi's IDRs. However, the ratings also take into account the sensitivity of Amundi's earnings and AuM base to market volatility, reliance on the distribution networks of CA and previous minority shareholder Societe Generale (SocGen, A/Stable/a) and above-average reliance on fixed income products. The ratings also reflect that the Pioneer acquisition will lead to heightened execution and integration risks in the short- to medium-term. Amundi's franchise is supported by extensive distribution agreements with CA and SocGen mainly in France (access to both retail and insurance distribution networks) and - once the Pioneer acquisition closes - with UniCredit in Italy, Germany and Austria. Adjusting for the Pioneer acquisition, at end-2016, retail AuM accounted for EUR468 billion, institutional AuM (excluding insurance AuM) for EUR448 billion and CA and SocGen insurance AuM for EUR391 billion. While France (42% of end-2016 pro forma AuM) remains Amundi's key market, its position in the rest of Europe and, to a lesser extent, the US (6% of AuM) has benefitted from above-peer average net money inflows and will be considerably improved by the Pioneer acquisition. The acquisition will also increase Amundi's share of multi-asset AuM to around 18% from currently around 12% as well as the share of higher-margin retail AuM (to 36% from 28%; including insurance AuM). In 2016, net inflows were strong at EUR62 billion and diversified by asset and geography. Overall asset performance was acceptable in 2016 with satisfactory one- and three-year performances in many fixed income and consultant "buy ratings" on around four-fifths of Amundi's rated strategies. Seed money exposure declined significantly in 2016 and is diversified by asset class and individual fund. Fitch views Amundi's risk control framework, which is centralised and integrated into CA's risk function, as sound. Earnings generation and profitability remained sound in 2016 and 1Q17, with higher average AuM and sound cost control supporting the operating margin (48% in 2016) of Amundi, which is at the upper end of its peer group. Despite some AuM margin pressure diversification and scale should help Amundi to continue reporting broadly stable profitability. The Pioneer acquisition will in the short-term negatively affect Amundi's profitability due to significant integration costs (around EUR190 million to be booked in 2017 and 2018 according to management) but profitability should recover once estimated cost and revenue synergies, deemed as realistic by Fitch, start to feed through. Amundi's capitalisation and leverage metrics compare well with peers'. Amundi's gross cash flow leverage (gross debt/EBITDA; 3.8x at end-2016) is materially higher than peers'. However, gross debt exclusively relates to Amundi's structured products issuance (where proceeds are on-lent to CA with matching terms) and interbank liabilities (where Amundi has a net positive interbank position). Consequently, Amundi's gross debt does not give rise to refinancing risk and its net debt/EBITDA ratio (which is negative) compares well with peers'. As part of the Pioneer transaction, Amundi has issued EUR645 million in senior unsecured and Tier 2 debt to its parent, CA. Balance sheet leverage, calculated as tangible equity-to-tangible assets, was better than sector average at 32% at end-2016. On closing of the Pioneer transaction, according to management, Amundi's regulatory CET1 ratio will be above 10% (around 38% at end-2016), before recovering in subsequent years. Amundi's Short-Term IDR of 'F1' reflects the company's sound standalone liquidity but also the Short-Term IDR of CA, which acts as the provider of Amundi's back-stop liquidity. Market and liquidity risks are moderate. However, Amundi's guaranteed products and structured products issuance activities mean that sound liquidity management is crucial for the overall risk profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Amundi will continue to report sound profitability while maintaining acceptable gross and net balance sheet leverage. SUPPORT RATING Amundi's Support Rating of '1' reflects our view that support from CA for Amundi is extremely likely, if ever required. As the manager of CA's insurance assets as well as an important provider of asset management products for CA's retail networks, we view Amundi as a core subsidiary for CA, which fits well into CA's asset-gathering strategy. In addition, compared with the more balance sheet-heavy banking activities that CA pursues, Amundi's business model only requires limited amounts of regulatory capital and liquidity, resulting in superior risk-adjusted returns. This also means that required resources to support Amundi, if ever needed, would be limited compared with CA's overall size. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS In the short-term, material integration risks relating to the Pioneer acquisition and Amundi's reduced regulatory CET1 ratio limit upside to Amundi's ratings. In the medium- to longer-term, a successful integration of Pioneer in conjunction with further franchise improvements outside Amundi's already dominant European fixed income franchise could be credit-positive. Further, material improvements to its regulatory capitalisation, while maintaining or improving its leverage could also be credit-positive. A material postponement in integrating Pioneer leading to a delay in realising estimated synergies, integration costs significantly exceeding current estimates or higher-than-expected revenue attrition or key staff departures relating to the Pioneer acquisition could put pressure on Amundi's ratings. Since Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's stand-alone assessment of the company, an upgrade of CA would not lead to an upgrade of Amundi's Long-Term IDR. Similarly, a downgrade of CA's ratings would not automatically trigger a downgrade of Amundi's ratings but would nonetheless put pressure on Amundi's Long-Term IDR given the close integration between the two entities in terms of risk and liquidity management as well as Amundi's reliance on CA's distribution network. SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating is sensitive to a change in the assumptions around the propensity or ability of CA to provide timely support for Amundi. This may arise, for instance, if the importance of savings products in CA's overall strategy diminishes, if CA reduces its stake in Amundi materially or if CA's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by two or more notches, which is currently viewed as unlikely by Fitch. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Nalini Kaladeen Director +44 20 3530 1806 Committee Chairperson Julie Solar Senior Director +1 312 368 5472 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments When calculating gross leverage, Fitch excludes balance-sheet liabilities relating to Amundi's EMTN programme as the proceeds of these EMTN issuance are on-lent with matching terms to its parent bank. Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001