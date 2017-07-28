Fitch Affirms Anglian Water's Senior Secured Debt at 'A'/ 'BBB+'; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Anglian Water Services Financing Plc's (AWF) senior secured ratings for its class A debt (both wrapped and unwrapped) at 'A' and its class B debt at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks for both classes of debt are Stable. The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect adequate financial metrics and Fitch's expectation that Anglian Water's economic gearing will reduce to around 70% net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) for its class A debt and to around 80% for its class B debt by the end of the price control from April 2015 to March 2020 (AMP6). The ratings also take into account Anglian Water's leading operational and regulatory performance, and the secured nature of the group's financing structure which benefits from structural enhancements, including trigger mechanisms (such as dividend lock-up provisions and positive and negative covenants) and debt service reserve liquidity. AWF is the debt-raising vehicle of Anglian Water. Anglian Water is one of 10 appointed water and sewerage companies in England and Wales. KEY RATING DRIVERS Adequate Credit Metrics: Fitch expects Anglian Water to reduce economic gearing to around 70% net debt/RAV for its class A debt and around 80% for its class B debt over AMP6, which is in line with guidelines for the current ratings (we calculate economic gearing which takes into account adjustments for total expenditure (totex) outperformance). Fitch forecast post-tax and post-maintenance interest cover (PMICR) for class A debt, and for senior debt for AMP6 are comfortable within our guidelines of 1.5-1.6x for class A and of 1.2-1.3x for senior debt. We expect the company to achieve this within the board-approved business plan implementation including the retention of dividends upstreamed to the holding company and the use of totex outperformance generated over the course of AMP6 to reduce leverage. For the financial year end 31 March 2017 (FY17), Fitch forecast post-tax and post-maintenance interest cover (PMICR) of 1.8x for class A debt, and 1.5x for senior debt which are comfortably within our above-mentioned guidelines. Robust Operational/Regulatory Performance: We view Anglian Water as a top-quartile performer in the sector. The company has continued to improve its regulatory performance in FY16 and FY17 in most areas. For FY17 stability and reliability measures were stable across three of the company's key asset categories, though targets for supply interruptions and burst mains for water infrastructure assets were not quite met. The company met its leakage target and improved the Service Incentive Mechanism (SIM) score to 86 from 85, which reflects improving customer satisfaction. Totex Outperformance Anticipated: We believe Anglian Water is well positioned to achieve totex outperformance over AMP6, given its market-leading position in terms of regulatory and operational performance. Two years into the current price control, efficiency initiatives have enabled the company to achieve a significant proportion of totex outperformance. The company plans to reinvest around GBP100 million of efficiencies into the business to improve customer services and boost resilience. Fitch's forecasts include combined totex outperformance and Outcome Delivery Incentive for leakage outperformance of GBP110 million, in nominal terms for the FY18-FY20 period. Exit of Non-household Retail Business: Anglian Water transferred its non-household retail business on 1 April 2017 to Anglian Water Business National, which is a non-regulated company part of the Anglian Water group. Non-household retail business represents around 15.5% of its total retail revenues and around 1.3% of company's total revenues. Recently the company announced its intention to form a joint venture between Anglian Water Business National and Northumbria Water Business. In our view, both events are neutral for the ratings and should enable the company to focus on improving services for its household customers. We currently consider counterparty risk as low, given the arrangements stipulated in the market code for non-household retail supply. Anglian Water will continue to look after its household customers, which represent around 95% of its customer base. DERIVATION SUMMARY Anglian Water Services Limited is one the regulated monopoly providers of water and wastewater services in England and Wales. The company's senior secured ratings and credit metrics reflect the highly geared nature of the company's secured covenanted structure versus peers such as United Utilities Water Limited (senior unsecured A-) and Wessex Water Services Limited (senior unsecured A-), which have lower leverage and are not covenanted secured structures. Anglian Water's financing structure benefits from structural enhancements, including trigger mechanisms (such as dividend lock-up provisions tied to financial, positive and negative covenants) and debt service reserve liquidity. The company's higher ratings compared to similar peers with covenanted structures, such as Southern Water (A-/BBB/Stable), reflects stronger credit metrics and its more robust financial and regulatory performance. Parent/Subsidiary Linkage is applicable but given the regulatory, structural and contractual ring-fenced structure of the group it does not impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - regulated revenues in line with the final determination of tariffs for April 2015 to March 2020, ie assuming no material over- or under- recoveries; - combined totex outperformance and Outcome Delivery Incentive leakage outperformance of GBP110 million in nominal terms for FY18 to FY20; - GBP100m of additional capex to be reinvested into the business over FY18 to FY20 from totex efficiencies; - slight underperformance in retail costs; - non-regulated EBITDA of around GBP7 million per annum; - retail price inflation of 3.1% for FY17, and 3% thereafter; - around GBP6 million of EBITDA reduction per annum from FY18 to FY20 as a result of the exit of the non-household retail business; - no outperformance related to Outcome Delivery Incentives except for leakage as the company has deferred them to AMP7. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Positive rating action is unlikely for both classes of debt, given the highly geared capital structure. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -For class A debt forecast gearing above 70% and/or PMICR below 1.5x for a sustained period -For class B debt forecast gearing above 80% and/or PMICR below 1.2x for a sustained period -Deterioration in operational or regulatory performance -Regulatory decisions such as moving additional significant parts of the value chain away from RAV-based regulation or swapping RPI indexation for CPI indexation LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: As of 31 March 2017, the company had GBP429 million in cash and cash equivalents of which GBP100 million is restricted cash. It also has GB445 million of undrawn committed revolving credit facilities maturing in 2022 and GBP100 million of undrawn committed bilateral bank facilities maturing in 2020. This will provide sufficient liquidity for scheduled debt maturities, capital expenditure, operating requirements and dividends well into 2018. The group also has access to GBP279 million of debt service reserve liquidity and GBP96 million of operating and maintenance reserve liquidity, dedicated standby lines that would be available during times of financial distress. Contact: Principal Analyst Siddharth Sing Analyst +44 20 3530 1565 Supervisory Analyst Victoria Munarriz Associate Director +44 20 35301419 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E`14 5GN Committee Chairperson Josef Pospisil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1287 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Cash interest is adjusted to reflect pay-down provisions on some index-linked swaps - Debt and interest cost as published in the statutory accounts are adjusted to reconcile with the amounts published in the company's investor report 